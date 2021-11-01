Sex offender arrested after greeting trick-or-treaters in the nude, police say

Registered sex offender Steven Kelley Little of Provo. (Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

PROVO, Utah (KTVX) — A registered sex offender accused of greeting young trick-or-treaters in the nude Sunday has been arrested.

Provo police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Steven Kelley Little from Provo. Little is a registered sex offender currently on probation for lewdness involving a child.

Police said three children under the age of 14 and five children over the age of 14 all confirmed they were visually exposed to the suspect’s genitalia.

A trick-or-treater’s father presented a video to police showing Little opening the door for children while completely nude. The video also shows Little inviting the children into his home.

Little, who admitted to the incident, was arrested on two charges, including lewdness and lewdness involving a child.

In May 2019, Little was arrested on the same charge involving a child.