Snapchat unveils mental health feature

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Snapchat app on a mobile device in New York. Snapchat is joining the online-games bandwagon with a new service that lets people play together on its mobile platform. The company says it wants to make it easier for friends to play together. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called Here for You, which is aimed to help with mental health.

The new feature works by populating self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

Users can also connect with mental health experts through the app.

Snapchat is just the latest social media platform to address cyberbullying.

Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook all have tools to try and help manage online harassment.

But, Snapchat is extremely popular among teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying.

