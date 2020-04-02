Social Security recipients will not need to file tax returns for stimulus checks

(WSYR-TV) — Late on Wednesday the Treasury Department announced that Social Security recipients who don’t normally file tax returns will not need to in order to get a stimulus payment.
This comes following sharp criticism that would have forced many seniors to file tax returns in order to get a relief check.
Government officials said they will use the information on Social Security forms to get those payments to seniors.
