Social Security scam making the rounds

National News
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the scam watch. Beware of what is known as the Social Security scam.

Someone will call pretending to work for the government. They’ll say your identity was stolen or there’s a problem with your Social Security number, account or benefits. They then ask for money to fix the problem, either telling you to pay online, leave cash, or offer up your personal information.

This is a scam. Social Security will never threaten you on the phone demanding money and they will not ask for your personal information. If you’re called, hang up.

