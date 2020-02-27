Some Wendy’s locations roll out breakfast early

(WSYR-TV) — Wendy’s has rolled out its new breakfast menu in several markets ahead of the March 2 U.S. launch date.

They announced the menu back in September, joining a growing trend of increased fast food breakfast options in recent years.

There are nine sandwiches on the breakfast menu, including a morning edition of the popular Baconator sandwich.

Other items include the Iced Frosty-Chino and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

