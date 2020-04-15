Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Sony offering free Playstation 4 games through ‘Play At Home’ initiative

(WSYR-TV) — Sony is helping people “Play At Home” while they’re staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials announced that Sony is offering Playstation 4 games for free. Players can get “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection,” which includes three games featuring treasure-hunting hero Nathan Drake. Then there’s also “Journey,” which is a single-player game about a mysterious cloaked character in a magical desert world.

The free download starts on Wednesday, April 15, and ends on May 5.

As part of the “Play At Home” initiative, Sony is also donating $10 million to support independent game developers.

