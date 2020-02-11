Southwest asks passengers to report ‘unwelcome behavior’

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — During the emergency briefing part of the pre-flight announcements, Southwest now asks passengers to report “unwelcome behavior” to a flight attendant.
A spokesman for Southwest confirmed the language had recently been added to the airline’s pre-flight briefing.
Flight attendants have established procedures about what to do, including re-seating a customer, notifying the captain and getting law enforcement involved upon landing.
