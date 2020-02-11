Southwest asks passengers to report ‘unwelcome behavior’

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — During the emergency briefing part of the pre-flight announcements, Southwest now asks passengers to report “unwelcome behavior” to a flight attendant.

A spokesman for Southwest confirmed the language had recently been added to the airline’s pre-flight briefing.

Flight attendants have established procedures about what to do, including re-seating a customer, notifying the captain and getting law enforcement involved upon landing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9