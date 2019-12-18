Spirit Airlines reveals cabin redesign with new seats

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Spirit Airlines is trying to shake off criticism about thin seats and tight legroom space. The carrier unveiled its redesigned cabin, featuring more comfortable seats and bigger tray tables.
Spirit says the seats will offer two extra inches of usable legroom and tray tables will now be full-size. The new seats will have a pre-recline option, which the old ones don’t have.
The plan is to make the new interior available across the fleet.
