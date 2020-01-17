States sue USDA over food stamps requirement

(WSYR-TV) — More than a dozen states, plus the District of Columbia, are suing the USDA over new work requirements for food stamp recipients.
Under the new rule, which will go into effect in April, more recipients will have to work to receive benefits.
Employment is already required for working age adults without dependents or disabilities, but states can waive it in high unemployment areas.
The new regulation puts a limit on the degree to which states can waive work mandates. According to the USDA, 688,000 people could lose assistance.
The lawsuit claims that the new rule violates a federal statute.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hundreds of November Project participants come to Syracuse for annual Snow Globe
- 4th annual Women’s March coming to Downtown Syracuse
- Busch Beer holding ‘Snow Day’ promotion
- Where to watch: Syracuse versus Virginia Tech
- ET Exclusive: “Dolittle”
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App