Stephen King quits Facebook over ad policy

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo at Station F in Paris. Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups of people, as its main digital-ad rival Google did in November 2019 to fight misinformation. Neither will it ban political ads outright, as Twitter has done. And it still won’t fact check them, as it’s faced pressure to do. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Stephen King announced on Friday that he has quit Facebook due to the site’s ad policies.

King announced on Twitter that he has quit the social media platform and his profile has been deleted.

The author said that he is uncomfortable with the false information Facebook allows in its political advertising.

He also cited concerns about Facebook’s ability to guard user privacy.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

