Stephen King quits Facebook over ad policy

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Stephen King announced on Friday that he has quit Facebook due to the site’s ad policies.
King announced on Twitter that he has quit the social media platform and his profile has been deleted.
The author said that he is uncomfortable with the false information Facebook allows in its political advertising.
He also cited concerns about Facebook’s ability to guard user privacy.
