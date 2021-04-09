‘Steps that will save lives:’ Schumer releases statement on new gun control actions

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, holds a news conference, Thursday, March 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released statements in support following the Biden administration’s new executive orders on nationwide gun control.

On Thursday, April 8, President Biden tightened regulations of buyers of “ghost guns,” homemade firearms made from parts and milled with metal-cutting machines, and also published “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

Additionally on Thursday, Biden also nominated Former Federal Agent and Giffords Advisor David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Following these actions, Senator Schumer claimed that these are “bold steps that will save lives.”

Senator Schumer’s full statement can be read below: