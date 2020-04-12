Stimulus checks arrive for some, others may have to wait several weeks

(WSYR-TV) — According to their Twitter account, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the first wave of stimulus checks on Saturday.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

The stimulus checks/deposits are the result of a $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the relief package, individuals whose adjusted gross income is less than $75,000 will receive $1,200. Couples who earn less than $150,000 will receive $2,400. Individuals and couples will also receive $500 for every child under 18 years old. For more information on the stimulus checks, click here.

According to CNN, the first stimulus deposits went out on Saturday, and deposits will continue over the next several days.

CNN reports people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit will receive their payments first. People who haven’t filed tax returns, authorized direct deposit or receive social security will probably have to wait several weeks or possibly months for their payments.

The IRS is urging those who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 to enter their payment info in an application on the IRS website. According to CNN, this includes individuals who earned less than $12,200 in 2019 and couples who earned less than $24,400. You can access the application here.

CNN says the IRS expects to start issuing paper checks the week of May 4. Individuals with the lowest adjusted gross income will receive their paper checks first.

According to the relief package, the IRS has until the end of 2020 to transfer all of the payments.

