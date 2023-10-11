(NEXSTAR) – Anime streamer Crunchyroll has agreed to pay $16 million to settle claims it shared users’ information with third parties without people’s permission. Included in the settlement are direct payments to millions of Crunchyroll users and subscribers.

To qualify, you don’t need to be a paying subscriber. If you were in the United States between the dates of Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2023, and you were a registered user (even for Crunchyroll’s free version) and you watched a video on one of their platforms, you are eligible for a piece of the fund.

Anyone who watched videos on Crunchyroll’s website, streaming apps or mobile apps may qualify. Registered users and paying premium subscribers are both eligible.

Court documents state that by mid-2021, Crunchyroll had 5 million paying subscribers and 120 million registered users. Sony acquired Crunchyroll in August of that year.

While the settlement fund is a massive $16 million, don’t expect your payout to be anywhere near that big. Lawyers for the settlement class estimate individuals will receive around $30 each. The exact amount will depend on how many people file a claim.

If you believe you qualify, you have until Dec. 12 to send in a claim. You can do so online or by mail. You’ll need to fill out a form with your contact information and the email address associated with your Crunchyroll account.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Chicago. If the judge gives the green light, payments will be sent out some time after that date.