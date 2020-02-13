Study: BP oil spill bigger than originally estimated

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A new study shows that the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was far bigger than originally estimated.

The spill happened after an explosion and fire at the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in 2010, which dumped about 170 million gallons of oil into the Gulf.

The study in the journal Science Advances found that some of that oil was invisible to the satellites that tracked the spill.

And, the spill itself was about 30 percent larger than originally estimated.

The study also said that the oil reached the coast of Texas, the Florida Keys and parts of both the east and west coasts of Florida.

So far, BP has declined to comment.

