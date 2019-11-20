Study finds that 95% of Americans will do holiday shopping online

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Forget about the dash for sales at the mall. According to a new study, 95% of Americans will do a majority of their Christmas shopping online this year.

The survey by a business analytics firm says younger Americans lead the trend, saying about 16% of them will only do their shopping online. About 80% of respondents said they’ll shop on their mobile phones and 75% of shoppers find it helpful to receive emails from retailers regarding deals and promotions.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9