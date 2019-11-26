Study says shoppers choosing discount chains

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Department stores like Macy’s have been struggling with losing business to online customers for years, but it turns out there might be another reason for sales dropping: Cheaper stores like Target and TJ Maxx.

A new study says lower-priced retail stores are actually seeing stronger sales both in stores and online. Sales at Target stores increased an average of 4.5% last quarter, mainly on clothing sales. Macy’s sales were down about 4% in the same quarter.

