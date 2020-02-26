Study: Value of car impacts driving habits

(WSYR-TV) — New research shows that the value of your car could impact your driving habits.
The research shows that if you see someone driving an expensive car, they’re probably not the nicest driver on the road.
The finding is speculative and obviously not definitive. It was the result of research published in the Journal of Transport and Health.
The study found that those who drive flashy vehicles are less likely to stop for pedestrians.
And, according to the study, the likelihood of a driver slowing down drops by three percent for every extra $1,000 of their vehicle’s value.
