Study: Your 1-year-old dog isn’t 7-years-old in ‘human years’

(WSYR-TV) — Do you know how old your dog is in human years? You’ve probably heard every year for a dog is seven in so-called “human years.”
So, your one-year-old dog would be seven, correct? According to scientists, that is wrong.
Scientists behind a study that came out in the journal “Cell Systems” said the answer is simple.
Researchers tracked molecular changes in the DNA of Labrador Retrievers and came up with a new formula.
So, a one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human and a four-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old.
Then, when dogs turn seven, the rate they age starts decreasing.
