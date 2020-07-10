Study: Your 1-year-old dog isn’t 7-years-old in ‘human years’

(WSYR-TV) — Do you know how old your dog is in human years? You’ve probably heard every year for a dog is seven in so-called “human years.”

So, your one-year-old dog would be seven, correct? According to scientists, that is wrong.

Scientists behind a study that came out in the journal “Cell Systems” said the answer is simple.

Researchers tracked molecular changes in the DNA of Labrador Retrievers and came up with a new formula.

So, a one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human and a four-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old.

Then, when dogs turn seven, the rate they age starts decreasing.