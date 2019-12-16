SuperShuttle van service going out of business

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — While they aren’t in Syracuse, there’s a chance you have used them at another airport that you have flown into. SuperShuttle van service is going out of business at the end of the year.

SuperShuttle is known for its blue and white vans. The company serves a number of airports in the U.S. and internationally.

The company has already notified at least some of the airports and its franchises that it’s folding, but reports say SuperShuttle will honor its reservations and walk-up requests through December 31.

The company has been in business since 1983, but it has been facing fierce competition from ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

