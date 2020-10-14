Supreme Court allows Trump administration to stop Census count

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Supreme Court is allowing a shut down of the Census count early, blocking a lower court order that required the government to continue with the count as originally planned through the end of October.

Civil rights groups fear that cutting of field operations now could lead to an undercount, which would affect how congressional seats are reapportioned.

The court’s brief and unsigned order gave no reasoning, which is common when the court acts on emergency applications.