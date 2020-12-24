Syracuse University student accidentally shot & killed by her brother in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WSYR-TV) — According to police in Texas, a Syracuse University student was shot and killed by her brother on Tuesday.

Our affiliate station in Houston reported that 19-year-old Laura Rodriguez was home for winter break. On Wednesday, her 18-year-old brother was showing her a firearm when it accidentally went off, hitting Laura and killing her.

Syracuse University said that counselors will be on hand for anyone who needs them.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help them pay for funeral arrangements.

As of Wednesday night, The GoFundMe page has raised $16,925 of the $10,000 goal.

Syracuse University released the following statement:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

It is with great sadness I write today to share news of the passing of a member of our Syracuse University community. Yesterday, Laura Rodriguez, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, died in a tragic accident in her hometown of Houston, Texas, where she spent the fall semester studying remotely.

The first in her family to attend college, Laura was an outstanding student pursuing a degree in psychology. Laura began her career at SU in the fall of 2019 as a member of the Syracuse University Abroad Discovery Program in Madrid.

Together with Chancellor Kent Syverud, and on behalf of our entire Syracuse University family, we extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Laura’s family, friends and loved ones. We hold all of those who knew and loved Laura close to our hearts as they mourn this loss.

With so much loss and grief this year, we recognize how difficult it is to receive the news of the untimely passing of a member of our community. Please know that there are resources and services available to our community during these challenging times.

Students: The Barnes Center at The Arch is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for students seeking confidential counseling support. They can be reached at 315.443.8000. The Dean of Students Office is available for students seeking ongoing support by emailing dos@syr.edu during winter break.

Faculty and Staff: Assistance is available through Carebridge, the University’s Faculty and Staff Assistance Program, by calling 800.437.0911. Trained clinicians are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Students, Faculty and Staff: For additional support and services, campus community members may contact Hendricks Chapel at 315.443.2901 or by email at chapel@syr.edu.

With the final days of 2020 upon us, please continue to take care of yourselves and each other. And please do not hesitate to make use of the resources available to you. Together, we can support one another to get through these most difficult times.”