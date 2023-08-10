(WHTM) – Target is recalling millions of candles over concerns that the jars can break while in use, leading to burns and lacerations.

The recall involves 2.2 million Threshold Candles, sold exclusively at Target from February 2020 through July 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in an alert posted Thursday. Over 60 varieties of Threshold Candles are involved, including 5.5-ounce one-wick candles and the 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents.

Only one injury has been reported thus far, though Target has received 19 reports of the candles breaking or cracking while in use.

The following item numbers have been recalled:

Product name Item number 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™ 054-09-0056 20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™ 054-09-0200 20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™ 054-09-0266 20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™ 054-09-0268 20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™ 054-09-0271 20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™ 054-09-0275 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™ 054-09-0276 20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™ 054-09-0294 20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™ 054-09-0562 20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™ 054-09-0589 20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™ 054-09-0679 20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™ 054-09-0697 20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™ 054-09-0701 20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™ 054-09-0723 20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™ 054-09-0743 20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™ 054-09-0774 20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™ 054-09-0816 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™ 054-09-1164 20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™ 054-09-1222 20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™ 054-09-1442 20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™ 054-09-1534 20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™ 054-09-1589 20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™ 054-09-1798 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™ 054-09-2225 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™ 054-09-2682 20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™ 054-09-2683 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™ 054-09-3080 20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™ 054-09-3142 20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™ 054-09-3218 20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™ 054-09-3233 20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™ 054-09-3888 20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™ 054-09-3919 20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™ 054-09-3970 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™ 054-09-4045 20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™ 054-09-4079 20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™ 054-09-4722 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™ 054-09-5026 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-5706 20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™ 054-09-5711 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™ 054-09-5888 20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™ 054-09-6079 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™ 054-09-6795 20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™ 054-09-6993 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™ 054-09-7437 20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™ 054-09-7504 20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™ 054-09-7849 20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™ 054-09-7915 20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™ 054-09-8165 5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8268 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™ 054-09-8380 20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™ 054-09-8559 20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™ 054-09-8670 20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™ 054-09-8758 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™ 054-09-8768 20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™ 054-09-8942 20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™ 054-09-8993 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™ 054-09-9017 20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™ 054-09-9120 20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™ 054-09-9293 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9306 20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™ 054-09-9690 20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™ 054-09-9801

Consumers are being urged to stop using the candles. The items can also be returned to Target for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 or online at at help.target.com/help/, or visit the Recalls section of www.target.com.