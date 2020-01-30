Live Now
Task force created to deal with coronavirus

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The White House has announced the creation of a special task force to deal with the threat of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has caused more than 170 deaths and more than 7,700 confirmed cases.

White House officials said that the task force is meeting daily and will help monitor and contain the spread of the virus.

This will also ensure Americans have accurate and up-to-date health and travel information.

The State Department announced that the United States is planning more flights to evacuate Americans from Wuhan next week.

