Task force created to deal with coronavirus

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The White House has announced the creation of a special task force to deal with the threat of the coronavirus.
The coronavirus has caused more than 170 deaths and more than 7,700 confirmed cases.
White House officials said that the task force is meeting daily and will help monitor and contain the spread of the virus.
This will also ensure Americans have accurate and up-to-date health and travel information.
The State Department announced that the United States is planning more flights to evacuate Americans from Wuhan next week.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- House Democrats pressure Congress to act against PFAS
- CDC: Life expectancy up in US as drug overdose deaths decrease
- Virus in China affects sports events, Olympic qualifiers
- Google’s new Super Bowl ad leaves audiences in tears with real-life story of ‘Loretta’
- ‘An incredible display of wealth’: Massive yachts hard to miss in Miami
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App