Task force created to deal with coronavirus

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The White House has announced the creation of a special task force to deal with the threat of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has caused more than 170 deaths and more than 7,700 confirmed cases.

White House officials said that the task force is meeting daily and will help monitor and contain the spread of the virus.

This will also ensure Americans have accurate and up-to-date health and travel information.

The State Department announced that the United States is planning more flights to evacuate Americans from Wuhan next week.

Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7! pic.twitter.com/rrtF1Stk78 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

