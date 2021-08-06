Teenage campers, counselor in Massachusetts find dead body in woods

BECKET, Mass. (NEWS10)- Three teenage campers and a counselor from Camp Lenox found human remains in a wooded area in Becket, Massachusetts. The finding was confirmed by the camp and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Friday afternoon.

Camp Lenox said three 16-year-olds and a camp counselor found the remains in an area located outside of the camp property. They the remains indicated the death occurred “quite a while ago,” and said the finding was reported to the police.

Andrew McKeever, Director of Communications at the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, confirmed the body was “in a state of decomposition.”

McKeever said the State Police Detective Unit is investigating the death. The body was taken into custody by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No other information is available at this time. NEWS10 will continue to follow the story.