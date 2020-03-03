The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is launching new products

(WSYR-TV) — The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is hoping to make a buzz with its new changes.

The canned tuna industry has been stung with a number of scandals over the past years and they are hoping some new products will bring back consumers.

Bumble Bee is selling microwaveable Bistro Bowls and Protein on the Run snack packs.

They will also be launching new flavors.

