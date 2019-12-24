The dangers of space heaters

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — As the weather gets colder this winter, warming your home with space heaters carries some risks. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters account for half of all home heating fires and 86% of associated deaths.

Scott Goldstein, Chief of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said, “It’s not because the device or the equipment is unsafe. It’s because people aren’t using them safely.”

Good Morning America teamed up with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service to demonstrate the potential dangers of space heaters.

During the demonstration, they noticed space heaters get really hot, really fast. In fact, the space heater they used in the demonstration reached 300 degrees in just a few minutes.

Then they placed the space heater too close to a couch to see how fast it would catch on fire. In just 28 seconds, the space heater started smoking.

After two minutes, smoke and flames started billowing from underneath the couch, and after three minutes and 33 seconds the entire area was engulfed.

Firefighters had to step in to put out the flames just five minutes after the space heater was turned on, displaying just how quickly things can get out of hand when a space heater is placed in the wrong spot.

To stay safe, keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn. Never use an extension cord. Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet and never leave a space heater unattended.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9