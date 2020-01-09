UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show will skip the opening monologue again this year.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be without a host when the golden statues are handed out next month.
The President of ABC Entertainment announced the decision on Wednesday. She said last year’s host-less show worked out fine, so they decided to keep the status quo.
You can watch the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Jones leads No. Duke to 73-64 victory over scrappy Ga Tech
- Vassell, No. 10 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-68
- The Oscars to go without a host for second consecutive year
- ‘Cans for Cancer’ honored by American Cancer Society for fundraising efforts
- WATCH: Lake effect winds down overnight
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App