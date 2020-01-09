The Oscars to go without a host for second consecutive year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show will skip the opening monologue again this year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be without a host when the golden statues are handed out next month.

The President of ABC Entertainment announced the decision on Wednesday. She said last year’s host-less show worked out fine, so they decided to keep the status quo.

You can watch the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9