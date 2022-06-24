(The Hill) — Several of the nation’s largest companies are willing to reimburse employees who travel out of state to legally access abortion services.

Businesses will face increasing pressure to offer that benefit after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that will lead to abortion bans in at least 13 states.

Most companies already cover abortion care in their health plan, but a number of major employers expanded their benefits to include travel costs after Texas enacted harsh abortion restrictions earlier this year. Additional companies followed suit after the Supreme Court’s draft decision was leaked last month. Friday’s ruling could prompt more employers to join in.

Here are some of the major companies helping pay for abortion-related travel expenses:

Amazon

The e-commerce giant told employees last month that it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life-threatening medical procedures that are not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home, including abortions.

Levi Strauss & Co.

The denim-maker said last month that it would reimburse workers who travel out of state to get an abortion and expressed opposition to legislative efforts to restrict abortion access.

“Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees. That means protecting reproductive rights,” the company said in a statement.

JPMorgan Chase

The banking giant told employees in a memo this month that it would expand its health plan to cover travel expenses for employees getting an abortion. That benefit will go into effect in July.

Starbucks

The coffee chain told employees last month that it would reimburse travel expenses for an abortion or gender-affirming procedure that is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home.

“Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare,” Starbucks executive Sara Kelly told employees. “And when actions impact your access to healthcare, we will work on a way to make sure you feel supported.”

Yelp

The online review platform announced in April that it would reimburse travel costs for employees seeking an abortion who can’t access services in their home state.

“We’ve long been a strong advocate for equality in the workplace, and believe that gender equality cannot be achieved if women’s healthcare rights are restricted,” Yelp’s Chief Diversity Officer Miriam Warren said in a statement.

Microsoft

Microsoft announced last month that it would reimburse expenses for employees traveling out of state for abortion services or gender-affirming care. The software giant said in a statement it would do everything it could under the law to “protect our employees’ rights and support employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical healthcare.”

Apple

During an employee-only discussion last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company would cover travel expenses for workers seeking an out-of-state abortion, according to a recording obtained by the New York Times.

Citigroup

The investment bank told employees in an April memo that it would provide abortion travel benefits “in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states.”

Mastercard

The credit card company told employees this month that it will pay for travel and lodging for employees who need to travel out-of-state to access abortion services.

Netflix

The streaming company added travel reimbursement for abortions and gender-affirming care to its health care plan this summer. The policy, which also covers cancer treatment and transplants, pays up to $10,000 per service for each employee.

Tesla

As of last year, the Austin, Texas-based carmaker reimbursed travel and lodging for employees seeking healthcare services that aren’t available in their home state. The policy includes abortions without mentioning the procedure by name, according to the New York Times.

Lyft

The ride-share announced in April that it would cover travel costs for employees enrolled in the company health care plan who need to travel more than 100 miles to obtain an abortion.