Those applying for green card or Visa will now be judged on income, education levels

(WSYR-TV) — A sweeping new change to U.S. immigration policy went into effect on Monday.
After the Supreme Court lifted an order on Friday, the Trump Administration is now implementing what’s being called the “Public Charge” rule.
The rule means that people who are applying for a green card or Visa will now be judged on their income and education levels.
It also looks to see if they already use public assistance, like Food Stamps.
Critics of the rule have called it a wealth test and are afraid the change will stop immigrants from participating in government programs that could help their families.
White House officials said it protects American taxpayers.
