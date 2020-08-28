Thousands attend 2020 March on Washington, calling for racial justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — 57 years ago today, thousands of people packed the National Mall demanding civil rights. It was at the March On Washington when Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

The speech is one of the most defining moments in the civil rights movement. Historians believe it put pressure on the Kennedy Administration to advance its civil rights legislation to Congress.

An estimated 70,000 people are expected to participate in today’s March On Washington, not just to commemorate the historic 1963 march, but in response to the incidents of perceived racial injustice happening in the U.S. now.

The theme, “Get your knee off our necks”, a direct reference to the death of George Floyd and the broader fight against police brutality, capping a week of protests across the country.

Dr. King’s son, Martin Luther King III will be among the many other civil rights activists speaking at the Lincoln Memorial. Though the 57th anniversary is an odd year to commemorate the march, King III says the current racial climate called for today’s march.

The families of the Black Americans shot or killed by police will speak on the same site alongside the Reverend Al Sharpton, demanding racial justice and police reform.

Once the program wraps up at the Lincoln Circle, protesters will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

