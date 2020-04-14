Ticketmaster changes wording of refund policy on website

(WSYR-TV) — With all the cancellations stemming from the pandemic, companies like Ticketmaster have had to scramble to send out countless refunds for numerous events.

This week, Ticketmaster officials updated the wording of its refund policy, which had stated that refunds were available if your event was postponed, rescheduled or cancelled.

The policy on Ticketmaster’s website now reads that refunds are “available if your event is cancelled.”

In a statement, company officials said that the change in wording does not reflect a change in policy, adding that the policy for postponed events has remained consistent.