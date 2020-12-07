Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The latest cover of Time Magazine calls 2020 “the worst year ever.”
The cover shows 2020 with a big red “X” over it.
The lead article discusses the coronavirus pandemic, nation-wide protests for racial justice and the economic downturn.
It also mentions the deaths of prominent figures like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman.
Time has used the “X” on its cover only four other times, including the death of Adolf Hitler.
