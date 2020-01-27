Time to file your taxes

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Tax season officially kicked off on Monday as the IRS began accepting paper and electronic tax forms.
This year, the final due date, also known as Tax Day, will land on Wednesday, April 15th, so there won’t be any extra weekend days to squeeze in last minute returns.
The IRS says it expects to process $150 million in individual tax returns, with a vast majority of refunds coming in three weeks.
The IRS recommends filing your taxes online to speed up the process.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Staley’s patience pays off with 49ers trip to Super Bowl
- Thousands of volunteers greet Super Bowl travelers at Miami International Airport
- Submit your questions to Orange Nation Interactive
- Can we get through the first weekend of February without a storm?
- Where to watch: SU vs. Clemson
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App