Time to file your taxes

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Tax season officially kicked off on Monday as the IRS began accepting paper and electronic tax forms.

This year, the final due date, also known as Tax Day, will land on Wednesday, April 15th, so there won’t be any extra weekend days to squeeze in last minute returns.

The IRS says it expects to process $150 million in individual tax returns, with a vast majority of refunds coming in three weeks.

The IRS recommends filing your taxes online to speed up the process.

