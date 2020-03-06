Tito’s Vodka: ‘We don’t meet CDC guidelines to be hand sanitizer’

Posted: / Updated:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

(WSYR-TV) — Tito’s Vodka is encouraging people not to buy its product to help combat the novel coronavirus.

Tito’s, doing its corporate due diligence, spent Thursday responding to people on Twitter who were saying they wanted to use the vodka to make hand sanitizer.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40 percent alcohol and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is best to stick to products that are specifically made to disinfect hands and surfaces.

