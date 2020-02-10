Toymaker Mattel plans to close factories

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Toy making giant Mattel is cutting back on its factories with plans to revamp the entire company.
The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels has been making toys since 1945 and is still headquartered in Southern California. Two of Mattel’s factory locations in Asia have already been closed and there are also plans to shut one down one in Canada.
