Toys R Us set to re-open small-format retail spaces

National News
Posted:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Toys R Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.

Don’t expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for. Toys R Us says its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.” It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

