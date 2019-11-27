Toys R Us set to re-open small-format retail spaces

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Toys R Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year.
Don’t expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once well-known for. Toys R Us says its new store is a “highly experiential small-format retail space.” It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.
