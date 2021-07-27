Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

Morning commuters with umbrella cover a crosswalk Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The rains have come to Tokyo and its Olympics. After many days of blistering sunshine, the rain cooled Tokyo by about 10 degrees and took the edge off. But worries about the effect of Tropical Storm Nepartak have led to changes in events and some cancellations of practices as preparations proceed. The storm is expected to make landfall in Japan on Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — An offshore tropical storm brought wind and rain to the Tokyo region and affected some Olympic events Tuesday as it headed toward northeastern Japan, where stormier conditions were forecast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring heavy rains, strong winds and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall around midday Wednesday north of the capital region.

The tropical storm had winds of 72 kilometers per hour (44.7 mph) around midday Tuesday off Chiba on Japan’s central-eastern coast, the agency said. It forecast the storm would maintain its current strength through the day but would weaken before making landfall near the city of Akita, about 570 kilometers (340 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

Storm and high wave warnings were issued for the coastal areas of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

Some traffic disruptions are expected in the northern region. Shinkansen super-express train services were to be suspended from Tuesday evening possibly until Wednesday morning, according to East Japan Railway Co.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at a regular news conference urged residents in the northern region to use caution and evacuate early in case of increased risks of flooding or mudslide.

At the Olympics, some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday, but the storm gave the competitors big waves for their final day of competition. Archery, rowing and sailing also adjusted their schedules.