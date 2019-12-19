Closings
Trump impeached; case goes to Senate for trial in January

National News
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — President Trump is now the third president in United States history to have been impeached, charged by the House with abuse of power and obstruction of congress. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not sent the articles of impeachment to the Republican-held Senate, a surprise move that creates uncertainty into the timeline of the president’s trial in the chamber.

Some have urged Democratic leaders to withhold the articles until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to the parameters for the trial that Democrats want, including bringing first-hand witnesses to testify. 

Both votes last night falling largely along party lines, freshman Congressman Anthony Brindisi voting for impeachment with the Democrats, Syracuse-area Representative John Katko voting against, standing with Republicans. 

