Trump proposing payroll tax cut through end of year to stimulate economy

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. has at least 1,000 reported cases of coronavirus and states are ramping up containment efforts as the virus spreads. The panic is also hitting taxpayers.

In an effort to ease economic fears over the coronavirus, President Trump is proposing a possible payroll tax cut through the end of the year to stimulate the economy. But Democrats, and even some Republicans, are sharp in their criticism of the president’s plan.

“President Trump said ‘we’ll keep the payroll tax ‘till after the election because we don’t want people to see it to go down before the election.’ This is not an election document. This is a document dealing with a crisis in America,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the Trump administration is also likely to extend the April 15th tax deadline to mitigate the effects of coronavirus on families and businesses.

