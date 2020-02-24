TSA halts employees from using TikTok after Senator Schumer raises concerns

National News
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — TSA now says it won’t allow employees to use the China-owned video app TikTok to create social media posts for the agency. The move comes after Senator Chuck Schumer raised concerns about potential national security issues in a letter to the agency’s chief. 

The letter followed news reports the government launched a national security review of the app. The app is popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults. 

Schumer says national security experts have raised concerns about TikTok’s collection and handling of user data and personal information, locations, and other content.

