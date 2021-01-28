Uber releases educational video on human trafficking awareness

SAN FRANCISCO (NEWS10) – Uber launched a brand new in-depth educational video to drivers and couriers nationwide on how to identify and report human trafficking.

In honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month (January), Uber teamed up with Polaris to develop a video that focuses on educating users about human trafficking. The video discusses how and why trafficking presents itself, the myths and misconceptions of the crime, and how to reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline if they need help or see something alarming.

While Uber has hosted numerous educational sessions for drivers in targeted communities since 2018, this will be the first time they has been able to share in-depth education developed by experts in this field to all users across the country.

The International Labour Organization says that nearly 25 million people around the world are estimated to be trapped in some form of human trafficking. According to Polaris, they have seen a 40% increase in the number of crisis trafficking situations reported during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an increase in human trafficking hotline reports, it is more important than ever to raise awareness around this issue and help those who are most vulnerable.

The video will be sent to Uber drivers, but can also be viewed on Uber’s YouTube channel.

If you believe you’ve witnessed something that might be human trafficking, or if you or someone you know might need help for an at-risk situation, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “Help” to 233733.