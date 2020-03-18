Uber suspends pool option for riders

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Uber is working to flatten the curve of community spread and is suspending its pool option for riders.

This means that customers can still call for a ride, but cannot ride with a random passenger.

Uber Eats has already suspended delivery fees as an attempt to help local restaurants with deliveries.

This was also done to encourage customers to order from home.

