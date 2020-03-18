Uber suspends pool option for riders

(WSYR-TV) — Uber is working to flatten the curve of community spread and is suspending its pool option for riders.
This means that customers can still call for a ride, but cannot ride with a random passenger.
Uber Eats has already suspended delivery fees as an attempt to help local restaurants with deliveries.
This was also done to encourage customers to order from home.
