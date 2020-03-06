Unemployment rate falls to historic low

(WSYR-TV) — The Federal Government has reported that the U.S. economy added 273,000 jobs in February.

That is far more than economists had predicted.

Leading the gains were new jobs in health care and social assistance, food services and government.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell back to the historic low three-and-a-half percent.

The jobs survey was taken in the middle of February before the coronavirus concerns shook corporate America.

Many expect the March report will reflect the damage the virus has done to business.

