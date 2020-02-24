United Airlines increasing fee for checked bags

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — United Airlines is following Jet Blue’s lead by increasing baggage fees by $5.
The first checked bag is now $35 each way for domestic and short international flights. You can avoid the increase by paying for bags 24 hours before the flight.
The increase takes effect on March 6th.
