United Airlines increasing fee for checked bags

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — United Airlines is following Jet Blue’s lead by increasing baggage fees by $5.

The first checked bag is now $35 each way for domestic and short international flights. You can avoid the increase by paying for bags 24 hours before the flight.

The increase takes effect on March 6th.

