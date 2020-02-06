United Airlines starting own flight school to recruit pilots

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — United Airlines is planning to launch its own flight academy.

The United Aviate program will recruit, develop and train future pilots.

The airline is purchasing the Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix, Arizona and plans to integrate it into the Aviate program.

The Aviate program already helps develop and recruit aspiring United pilots.

The airline expects about 300 students to graduate from the academy in the first year.

United hopes to hire more than 10,000 pilots by the year 2029.

