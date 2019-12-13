United States and China near trade deal that would suspend planned tariffs

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend planned tariffs that are set to kick in on Sunday, December 15.

Under the preliminary deal, the administration has agreed to suspend tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports, and reduce existing tariffs. In return, Beijing would buy more U.S. farm products, increase American companies’ access to the Chinese market, and tighten protections for intellectual property rights.

The deal awaits final approval from the president.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9