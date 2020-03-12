United States Treasury discusses possibility of pushing back tax deadline due to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The United States Treasury has discussed possibly pushing back the tax deadline as novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread.
The Department of the Treasury and White House have been discussing extending the tax season beyond April 15.
This comes as House Democrats wrote to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner for an update on how the coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency, and its ability to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns.
Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a delay has been discussed, but it’s not something they were considering at the moment.
