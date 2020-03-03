University of Houston waves tuition, fees for lower income families

(WSYR-TV) — The University of Houston has announced that it will waive tuition and mandatory fees for students with family incomes of $65,000 or less.

This comes after the University of Southern California made a similar move weeks ago.

Tuition at the University of Houston can cost anywhere between $5,000 to $7,000 per term – depending on the area of study.

Those numbers rise with varied mandatory fees.

The program will not cover books or room and board costs.

