Up to $2.8 million in electric vehicle grants available for municipalities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Up to $2.8 million has been made available for municipalities looking to purchase electric vehicles for their fleets, and install electric vehicle related infrastructure for community use. Municipalities can claim up to $300,000 in rebates after buying or leasing zero-emission vehicles from eligible New York dealerships, and $2.5 million is available to install hydrogen filling station components or electric vehicle chargers.

Officials hope the funding will help the state meet the goals laid out in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Governor Cuomo said the funding will: “support municipalities in their efforts to purchase zero-emission vehicles and adopt clean energy practices while also advancing our nation-leading climate agenda.”

Plug-in hybrid, all-electric, or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles purchased on or after March 1 are all eligible for a rebate of up to $7,500 per vehicle.

Funding is also available for municipalities that want to install hydrogen filling station components or electric vehicle chargers, such as fast chargers, in locations that maximize access by the public.

A variable local match of zero to 20 percent of the total project cost is required based on the community’s median household income, and the maximum grant amount for any location is $250,000 and $500,000 to any one municipality.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has said it will accept applications on a rolling basis from now through October 29, or until funding is exhausted.