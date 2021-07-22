UPS, Amazon, dozens of major websites taken down in internet outage

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dozens of high-traffic major websites including FedEx, HBO Max and Amazon were all reportedly down Thursday morning.

At least 44 sites were experiencing significant issues as of 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday, according to DownDetector. As of 11:45 a.m. CT., many of the impacted websites were beginning to come back online.

The companies impacted ranged from financial, entertainment, travel, retail and basic web functionality like Amazon Web Services.

The direct cause for the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network has confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service.

In a statement, Akamai said they are “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

Oracle also acknowledged the Akamai issue is impacting its web services in a statement.

Akamai stated in a follow up tweet they do not believe it was the result of a cyberattack at this time.

Last month, a major outage hit Fastly and took down some of the world’s top websites. The company blamed the outage on a software bug that was triggered when a customer changed a setting.

The problem at Fastly meant internet users couldn’t connect to a host of popular websites including The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and the British government’s homepage.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.